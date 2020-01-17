UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Demolishes Site Offices Of Six Illegal Housing Schemes

Fri 17th January 2020

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has demolished six site office of illegal housing schemes.

According to RDA spokesman Hafiz Muhammad Irfan, the operation against illegal housing schemes on the directives of Director General (DG) RDA, Ammara Khan had been accelerated.

Site offices of Abad Pearl Villas, ACHS Sector VI, Maryam Green City, Rose Valley, Ruden Enclave and Islamabad Farm Houses Phase-III Adyala Road were demolished.

He said the boundary walls of several under construction illegal houses in the aforementioned housing schemes were also demolished.

The RDA team removed several billboards as well as the electric poles. Heavy machinery was used during the operation, he said.

The operation was supervised by the Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) RDA, whereas the Planning Wing staff and the Building Control Wing's staff were also present on the occasion.

The spokesman said the department was taking action in accordance with the rules against illegal constructions and encroachments in all areas.

