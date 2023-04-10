Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) holds public hearing in Gujar Khan about Peri-Urban Structure Plan

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Director General Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa held on Monday a public hearing in Tehsil Hall Gujar Khan about Peri-Urban Structure Plan and Side Development Zone

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Director General Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa held on Monday a public hearing in Tehsil Hall Gujar Khan about Peri-Urban Structure Plan and Side Development Zone.

According to RDA spokesman, Assistant Commissioner Gujar Khan, Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) RDA Muhammad Tahir Meo, Director Land RDA Ghazanfar Ali Awan, Deputy Director Agriculture Department, Mott McDonald Pakistan team and other officers concerned participated in the meeting.

The administration officers from Tehsil Gujar Khan along with the district administration of Rawalpindi and commerce officers were also present while a large number of citizens attended the meeting.

In the meeting, the consultant of Mott Macdonald Pakistan Company gave a detailed presentation about the proposals for Peri-Urban Structure.

They were informed about the new urban limits and restrictions.

Later, the consultant and RDA officers also responded to questions about Peri-Urban.

The spokesman further said that the objections or suggestions related to Tehsil Gujar Khan Peri-Urban plan could be submitted to the offices of the Director Metropolitan Planning RDA Muhammad Tahir Meo and Assistant Commissioner Gujar Khan within the next seven days so that they could be incorporated in the plan.

In case of any query, the Director of Metropolitan Planning could also be contacted during office hours at 051- 5554043, he added.

In order to ensure transparency, the proposed Peri-Urban structure plan of four tehsils of Rawalpindi district, Gujjar Khan, Kallar Syedan, Taxila and Kahota had been completed and uploaded on the RDA official website www.rda.gop.pk.