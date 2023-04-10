Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Holds Public Hearing In Gujar Khan About Peri-Urban Structure Plan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2023 | 08:52 PM

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) holds public hearing in Gujar Khan about Peri-Urban Structure Plan

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Director General Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa held on Monday a public hearing in Tehsil Hall Gujar Khan about Peri-Urban Structure Plan and Side Development Zone

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Director General Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa held on Monday a public hearing in Tehsil Hall Gujar Khan about Peri-Urban Structure Plan and Side Development Zone.

According to RDA spokesman, Assistant Commissioner Gujar Khan, Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) RDA Muhammad Tahir Meo, Director Land RDA Ghazanfar Ali Awan, Deputy Director Agriculture Department, Mott McDonald Pakistan team and other officers concerned participated in the meeting.

The administration officers from Tehsil Gujar Khan along with the district administration of Rawalpindi and commerce officers were also present while a large number of citizens attended the meeting.

In the meeting, the consultant of Mott Macdonald Pakistan Company gave a detailed presentation about the proposals for Peri-Urban Structure.

They were informed about the new urban limits and restrictions.

Later, the consultant and RDA officers also responded to questions about Peri-Urban.

The spokesman further said that the objections or suggestions related to Tehsil Gujar Khan Peri-Urban plan could be submitted to the offices of the Director Metropolitan Planning RDA Muhammad Tahir Meo and Assistant Commissioner Gujar Khan within the next seven days so that they could be incorporated in the plan.

In case of any query, the Director of Metropolitan Planning could also be contacted during office hours at 051- 5554043, he added.

In order to ensure transparency, the proposed Peri-Urban structure plan of four tehsils of Rawalpindi district, Gujjar Khan, Kallar Syedan, Taxila and Kahota had been completed and uploaded on the RDA official website www.rda.gop.pk.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Agriculture Company Traffic Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Kallar Syedan Taxila Commerce From

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Malta&#039;s Minister of Foreig ..

RAK Ruler receives Malta&#039;s Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs an ..

8 minutes ago
 Russian Researchers Discover Bacteria With Ability ..

Russian Researchers Discover Bacteria With Ability to Decompose Oil - University

8 minutes ago
 SP visits Gurdwara, inspects security arrangements ..

SP visits Gurdwara, inspects security arrangements

9 minutes ago
 West Bank violence claims lives of Palestinian tee ..

West Bank violence claims lives of Palestinian teen, British Israeli mother

13 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi conde ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi condemns Quetta blast

9 minutes ago
 UN Security Council Should Not Duplicate Work of G ..

UN Security Council Should Not Duplicate Work of General Assembly - Russian Amba ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.