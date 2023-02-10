UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Organizing Awareness Meetings About Peri-Urban Structure Plan

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2023 | 09:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General (DG) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa was organizing special awareness meetings at tehsil level about the Peri-Urban Structure Plans and Side Development Zones.

According to RDA Spokesman, RDA, today organized awareness meetings in Assistant Commissioner Office Taxila and Tehsil Office Kahuta to apprise the stakeholders about the Peri-Urban Structure Plans and Side Development Zones.

He informed that Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) RDA, Muhammad Tahir Meo, Director Land RDA, Malik Ghazanfar Ali Awan, Deputy Director Planning Samiullah Niazi, CO Kahuta, Shamaila Khan, MOP and other officers of Taxila and Kahuta tehsils and Rawalpindi district administration attended the meetings while on the occasion a number of citizens were also present.

He informed the consultant of Mott Macdonald Pakistan (MMP) Company and gave detailed presentations about the proposals of Peri-Urban Structure Plans and Side Development Zones.

He said the participants of the meeting were apprised about new urban limits and restrictions. Later, the consultant and RDA officers also responded to the questions about Peri-Urban Structure Plans and Side Development Zones.

The spokesman informed that the last governing body meeting of RDA had decided that the officers and incharges of tehsil administrative affairs of the district should be informed about Peri-Urban Structure Plans and Side Development Zones.

In this regard, RDA officers had held meetings in Taxila and Kahuta tehsils, he added.

The DG said RDA in collaboration with the local government was formulating a master plan for Rawalpindi and preparing planning documents for 25 years.

He said the areas of four tehsils including Gujar Khan, Kallar Syedan, Taxila and Kahuta, housing schemes, industrial areas and central business and other places would be allocated in the master plan.

The housing societies and industrial areas would not be expanded outside the site development zones, he said adding, as per the directives of the government, the areas outside the site development zones would be for agriculture and environment and RDA was working on this special task.

The DG asked the citizens to come forward and give suggestions regarding Peri-Urban Structure Plans and Site Development Zones, and the suggestions could be sent to RDA official website www.rda.gop.pk.

He further said RDA was working to formulate the master plan for the next 25 years and the citizens should send their suggestions as soon as possible so that the document could be prepared within the shortest possible time frame.

