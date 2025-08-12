Open Menu

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Organizes Independence Day Rally

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2025 | 11:40 PM

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) organizes Independence Day rally

In connection with the celebration of Pakistan’s Independence Day, the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) organized a vibrant rally from the RDA office to Murree Road, led by Director General RDA, Kinza Murtaza

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) In connection with the celebration of Pakistan’s Independence Day, the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) organized a vibrant rally from the RDA office to Murree Road, led by Director General RDA, Kinza Murtaza.

The rally aimed to promote patriotism, highlight the importance of independence, and foster national unity.

Participants included RDA officers and staff, students and teachers from Government Islamia school, and members of the public.

With national flags in hands and patriotic songs echoing in the air, the rally fashioned an atmosphere filled with love for the homeland.

The DG RDA Kinza Murtaza said, “Independence Day reminds us of the tremendous sacrifices made by our forefathers for the creation of Pakistan. We must fulfil our responsibilities with honesty, sincerity, and hard work to build a prosperous and developed Pakistan.”

After the event, a special prayer was offered for the country's peace, progress, and prosperity.

Recent Stories

Eligible voters urged to apply for Postal Ballots ..

Eligible voters urged to apply for Postal Ballots by September 1

3 minutes ago
 Marka-e-Haq Independence day to be celebrated in M ..

Marka-e-Haq Independence day to be celebrated in Matiari

3 minutes ago
 PNCA marks Independence Day with patriotic and fol ..

PNCA marks Independence Day with patriotic and folk dinging competition

3 minutes ago
 PTI lack seriousness on political dialogue: Rana S ..

PTI lack seriousness on political dialogue: Rana Sanaullah

3 minutes ago
 UAE firefighting team begins operations to combat ..

UAE firefighting team begins operations to combat Albania wildfires

30 minutes ago
 Talal urges PTI to use parliamentary forum for dia ..

Talal urges PTI to use parliamentary forum for dialogue

11 minutes ago
Jordan reaffirms support for Syria, preservation o ..

Jordan reaffirms support for Syria, preservation of its sovereignty, unity

45 minutes ago
 PHA completes arrangements to decorate Rawalpindi ..

PHA completes arrangements to decorate Rawalpindi & Murree in festive way

11 minutes ago
 AJK PM lauds Field Marshal Asim Munir for demonstr ..

AJK PM lauds Field Marshal Asim Munir for demonstrating excellent diplomacy in U ..

11 minutes ago
 “Maarka-e-Haq” sports gala in honor of Captain ..

“Maarka-e-Haq” sports gala in honor of Captain Raja M. Sarwar Shaheed commen ..

11 minutes ago
 NDMA hands over school safety framework to educati ..

NDMA hands over school safety framework to education departments for nationwide ..

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan, US reaffirm commitment to strengthen cou ..

Pakistan, US reaffirm commitment to strengthen counterterrorism partnership

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan