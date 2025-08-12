Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Organizes Independence Day Rally
Published August 12, 2025
In connection with the celebration of Pakistan’s Independence Day, the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) organized a vibrant rally from the RDA office to Murree Road, led by Director General RDA, Kinza Murtaza
The rally aimed to promote patriotism, highlight the importance of independence, and foster national unity.
Participants included RDA officers and staff, students and teachers from Government Islamia school, and members of the public.
With national flags in hands and patriotic songs echoing in the air, the rally fashioned an atmosphere filled with love for the homeland.
The DG RDA Kinza Murtaza said, “Independence Day reminds us of the tremendous sacrifices made by our forefathers for the creation of Pakistan. We must fulfil our responsibilities with honesty, sincerity, and hard work to build a prosperous and developed Pakistan.”
After the event, a special prayer was offered for the country's peace, progress, and prosperity.
