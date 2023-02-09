UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Seals 125 Commercial Buildings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2023 | 08:46 PM

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General (DG) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa conducted an operation here on Thursday and sealed 120 shops, three warehouses and premises of two building material suppliers on Dhamial and Kalyal Roads

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General (DG) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa conducted an operation here on Thursday and sealed 120 shops, three warehouses and premises of two building material suppliers on Dhamial and Kalyal Roads.

According to RDA spokesman, the Enforcement Wing of RDA carried out operation against unauthorized and illegal commercial buildings and took action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

He said the Enforcement Wing Squad including Assistant Director Building Control, Deputy Incharge, Building Inspectors and others carried out the operation against illegal commercial buildings and sealed 120 shops and five other commercial premises.

He informed the owners of the properties which were sealed during the operation had violated approved building plans and violated the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2021.

The illegal commercial buildings were constructed without approval and No Objection Certificates from the authorities concerned, he added.

He informed the Enforcement Squad in an operation had also demolished three illegal shops on Adiala Road.

He said the DG had directed the LU&BC Wing to take strict action against encroachments, illegal and unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without any discrimination.

The DG had also directed the Building Control Wing to conduct a survey to categorize illegal residential and commercial buildings and regularize all illegal residential cum commercial buildings in RDA controlled areas.

The DG asked citizens to remove encroachments on their own to avoid strict action, he added.

Punjab Road Rawalpindi

More Stories From Pakistan

