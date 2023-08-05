Open Menu

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Seals Illegal Buildings In Different Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2023 | 08:37 PM

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) here on Saturday conducted operations and sealed site office of University Town Housing Scheme, KRL Hospital, illegal under construction building at plot number 220-A in Saidpur Housing Scheme and demolished different structures

According to a RDA office spokesman, the authority on the directives of the Director General, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, carried out operations and took action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

He said that the Enforcement Squad of RDA including Deputy Director Building Control, incharge/Assistant Director Building Control, Building Superintendent, and Building Inspectors took part in the operations and sealed the buildings.

The spokesman said that earlier, notices were also issued to the owners of these properties namely Ch Abdul Aziz, Roohullah and administration of KRL Hospital.

The owners of the properties had violated approved building plans/maps and constructed illegal commercial buildings without prior approval and NOC, he said adding, the DG had directed the Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing to take strict action against encroachments, illegal and unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without any discrimination.

Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa had also directed the Building Control Wing to conduct a survey and identify illegal residential and commercial buildings.

