Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) seals 20 commercial properties on High Court Road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General (DG) Kinza Murtaza here on Monday conducted an operation and demolished illegal constructions besides sealing 20 commercial buildings.

According to a RDA spokesman, in order to ensure smooth flow of traffic on High Court Road, RDA enforcement squad conducted the operation and removed encroachments from High Court Road to car Chowk area. The operation was launched to enhance road accessibility and ensure a safer environment for both pedestrians and commuters.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Director Land RDA, Ghazanfar Ali Awan, Building Inspector Muhammad Bilal, Building Surveyor Malik Aamir Mahmood.

The team conducted a thorough clearance operation targeting unauthorized structures, vendors, and street installations that were obstructing traffic and posing a serious threat to public safety.

"This operation is part of our ongoing initiative to revitalize the city’s infrastructure and ensure that all roads remain clear and safe for the public," the spokesman said adding “Encroachments not only contribute to traffic congestion but also pose significant risks to the safety of the citizens.

The targeted action focused on illegal constructions along High Court Road, including unauthorized shops and street vendors, which had caused traffic bottlenecks and compromised the area’s overall accessibility.

The spokesman said that the removal of the encroachments would significantly improve traffic flow and contribute to a cleaner, more organized urban environment.

He informed that the authority plans to expand its efforts to other major roads across Rawalpindi as part of a comprehensive urban planning strategy aimed at optimizing the city’s infrastructure. These initiatives would help ensure better traffic management and improve the experience for the residents and visitors of different markets alike, he added.