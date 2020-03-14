Rawalpindi Development Authority seals 3 illegal shops in Asghar Mall Scheme Rwp

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has conducted an operation against illegal commercial activities in residential areas in Asghar Mall area and sealed three shops.

According to a spokesman, The Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing carried out an operation with the assistance of the police station concerned.

The owners of these properties constructed illegal residential cum commercial buildings without approval / No Objection Certificate (NOC) in violation of Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations.

Building Control Wing has been actively conducting operations against illegal / unauthorized commercial cum residential construction activities including plazas / shops, schools and other illegal land use encroachments within the controlled area of RDA in Rawalpindi city, the spokesman said.

Director General RDA has issued directions to Director LU&BC Wing RDA to take strict action against encroachments, illegal / unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without any fear and favour, he added.