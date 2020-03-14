UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Development Authority Seals 3 Illegal Shops In Asghar Mall Scheme Rwp

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 10:24 PM

Rawalpindi Development Authority seals 3 illegal shops in Asghar Mall Scheme Rwp

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has conducted an operation against illegal commercial activities in residential areas in Asghar Mall area and sealed three shops

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has conducted an operation against illegal commercial activities in residential areas in Asghar Mall area and sealed three shops.

According to a spokesman, The Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing carried out an operation with the assistance of the police station concerned.

The owners of these properties constructed illegal residential cum commercial buildings without approval / No Objection Certificate (NOC) in violation of Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations.

Building Control Wing has been actively conducting operations against illegal / unauthorized commercial cum residential construction activities including plazas / shops, schools and other illegal land use encroachments within the controlled area of RDA in Rawalpindi city, the spokesman said.

Director General RDA has issued directions to Director LU&BC Wing RDA to take strict action against encroachments, illegal / unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without any fear and favour, he added.

Related Topics

Punjab Police Station Noc Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

National Coordination Committee on Coronavirus hol ..

1 minute ago

Three more recoveries from coronavirus in UAE

11 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority issues guidelines against CO ..

4 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority seals grinding unit, confisc ..

7 minutes ago

Pence Says All Travel With UK, Ireland to Stop Mon ..

7 minutes ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Saturday 14 Mar 2020

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.