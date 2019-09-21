UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Development Authority Seals Site Office Of 4 Illegal Housing Schemes

Umer Jamshaid 2 days ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 12:08 AM

Rawalpindi Development Authority seals site office of 4 illegal housing schemes

Under the direction of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) chairman Muhammad Arif Abbasi, Directorate Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) sealed site offices of four illegal housing schemes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ):Under the direction of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) chairman Muhammad Arif Abbasi, Directorate Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) sealed site offices of four illegal housing schemes.

According to a spokesman, MP&TE department while taking action against illegal housing schemes has sealed site offices and issued notices to OGDC Cooperative Society, Baroha Farm Houses, Atomic Energy Employees Cooperative Society and Sanam Garden Housing Scheme in Tehsil Murree Rawalpindi.

RDA's staff including deputy director Planning, superintendent scheme, scheme inspector and others with the assistance of the police from concerned police station carried out operation against illegal housing schemes, he said.

Director MP&TE RDA advises general public that in their own interest they should not make any investment in any illegal / unauthorized housing scheme which status declared illegal by RDA.

It could be checked on RDA website rda.gop.pk. Otherwise, they themselves will be responsible for their losses, spokesman said.

RDA also requested Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) and PTCL not to extend services to illegal housing schemes as their status is unapproved / illegal.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Murree Traffic Rawalpindi SITE Gas From PTCL Oil And Gas Development Company Limited SNGPL Islamabad Electric Supply Company Housing

Recent Stories

Dubai International Airport closure for 15 minutes ..

13 minutes ago

Zayed Water donates 100% of its profits to ERC

13 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of North Macedonian Am ..

43 minutes ago

UAE provides 10 pumps to Aden Water Corporation

58 minutes ago

UAE provides aid to survivors of Houthi shelling i ..

58 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change announces &quot;#ITAffe ..

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.