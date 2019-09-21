UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Development Authority Seals Site Offices Of 4 Illegal Housing Schemes

Faizan Hashmi 18 hours ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 07:50 PM

Rawalpindi Development Authority seals site offices of 4 illegal housing schemes

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate while taking strict action against illegal housing schemes, sealed site offices of four illegal housing schemes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate while taking strict action against illegal housing schemes, sealed site offices of four illegal housing schemes.

According to a spokesman, Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) RDA said under section Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010 sealed site offices of Al-Mustafa Residencia, New Airport Town, Gulshane Hussain and Sher Afzal Subdivision near Islamabad International Airport.

Notices have also been issued to the owner in this regard, spokesman added.

The owners of these properties were running illegal housing schemes site offices in violation of Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010.

Director MP&TE RDA advises general public that in their own interest they should not make any investment in any illegal/unauthorized Housing Scheme which status declared illegal by RDA. Otherwise, they themselves will be responsible for their losses.

