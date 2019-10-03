Rawalpindi Development Authority seals site offices of 5 illegal housing schemes on Chakri Road

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Under the direction of Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Muhammad Arif Abbasi Directorate Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) sealed site offices of five illegal housing schemes.

According to a spokesman, MP&TE department while taking strict action against illegal housing schemes under section Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010 sealed site offices of Abdullah City, Magma City, Al-Makkah City, Regent Farm Houses and Islamabad Farm Houses on Chakri Road Rawalpindi while notices have also been issued to the owners who were running illegal business.

Directorate RDA's Staff including Deputy Director Planning, Superintendent Scheme, Scheme Inspector and others conducted the operation with the assistance from concerned police station, he said.

MP&TE Directorate RDA advises general public that in their own interest they should not make any investment in any illegal / unauthorized Housing Scheme which status declared illegal by RDA. Otherwise, they themselves will be responsible for their losses.