Rawalpindi Development Authority seals site offices of three illegal housing schemes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ):The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate has sealed site offices of three illegal housing schemes namely Sanam Garden, Judicial Town and OGDC, Mouza Karlot in Tehsil Murree.

The MP&TE Directorate, RDA's staff including Samiuallh Niazi Deputy Director Planning, Superintendent Scheme and others with the assistance of the police carried out an operation and took action in accordance with the rules against the violators as the owners of these properties were running illegal housing schemes. They had established illegal booking offices in violation of Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010.

According to RDA spokesman, the Director General (DG) RDA had directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal housing schemes, development/construction of booking and site offices without any fear or favour and action should be taken against the violators according to the law.

He said, RDA had advised the general public not to invest in any illegal and unauthorized Housing Scheme.

He informed that RDA had also requested Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) and PTCL, not to extend services to these illegal housing schemes as their status was unapproved and illegal.