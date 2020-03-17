UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Development Authority Signs MoU With UNDP On Pilot Development Projects

Tue 17th March 2020

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to undertake research and develop pilot projects on sustainable urbanization

The MoU signing ceremony was held here which was attended by Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, Resident Representative UNDP Ignacio Artaza and other senior officials.

Speaking on the occasion, the chairman RDA said the partnership would help in sustainable development in urban areas of Rawalpindi particularly in Raja Bazar.

Under the agreement, there will be regular consultations and exchange of information on various urban issues faced by population in Rawalpindi.

The MoU seeks to leverage private sector involvement and solutions to urban problems in the city. The parties will also engage/participate in Rawalpindi Urban Platform to expedite sustainable urbanization in the city.

The chairman RDA further said UNDP would help in research, planning and devising strategies to solve different issues such as Raja Bazar traffic issue, encroachments and preservation of historical buildings.

He said these interventions would also be beneficial for enhancing tourism and promotion of cultural significance of the city.

