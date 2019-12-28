UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Development Authority Striving To Provide Affordable Vegetables To The Citizens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 11:43 PM

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and a Turkish NGO Helpline have been signed today a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) of the Kitchen Gardening project

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ):Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and a Turkish NGO Helpline have been signed today a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) of the Kitchen Gardening project.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at the RDA office which was attended by Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, Helpline President Salimi Yokosel, General Secretary Helpline Akhlaq ur Rahman and RDA-WASA officers.

Initially, the Kitchen Gardening project will be launched in fifty houses, providing a stand and plots helpline for growing vegetables.

The RDA will supervise the project and provide services to its owners, while the Punjab Agriculture Department will provide technical support and vegetable seeds.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman RDA Tariq Mahmood Murtaza welcomed the Turkish delegation to Pakistan and thanked the citizens of Rawalpindi for launching the Kitchen Gardening project.

Addressing on the occassion, President of Turkish NGO Selami Yuksel said that Pakistan and Turkey are two brotherly countries, relationship is centuries old.

He said that think of the people of Pakistan compared to the land of the pure and they feel very happy whenever come to Pakistan.

He said the Pak Helpline is based in the Netherland and half of the Dutch population consists of Turkish people.

The Pak Helpline operates in 25 countries and providing services in the areas of education, health, water supply and agriculture.

The purpose of working in the agriculture sector in Pakistan is to provide jobs to the youth of the villages so that they can get better livelihoods in their own areas as they face different difficulties when they visit the cities.

