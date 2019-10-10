Rawalpindi Development Authority takes action against four illegal housing projects

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ):Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Thursday demolished site office of Bank Colony, Phase-II an illegal housing scheme, Chakri Road and sealed two site offices of Al-Rahman City and Pak Sarzameen Town.

According to Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE), RDA, the Directorate on the directives of the Chairman RDA, Muhammad Arif Abbasi was taking strict action in accordance with the law against illegal housing projects. He said, the development work of Mahmood Town Chakri Road was also stopped.

The director said, the owners of aforesaid housing projects were issued notices under Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010.

He informed the directorate team including Superintendent Scheme, Scheme Inspector and others carried out an operation against four illegal housing schemes as the owners were running illegal site offices in violation of Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010.

RDA spokesman Hafiz Muhammad Irfan said Director General (DG) RDA had directed MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal and unauthorized housing schemes, development work and construction of booking and site offices without any discrimination.

He informed the RDA enforcement team had also launched an operation to remove encroachments from different areas.

He advised the general public not to invest in any illegal and unauthorized Housing Scheme and check status of housing projects before investment.