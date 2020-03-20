Rawalpindi Development Authority takes action against illegal housing schemes

Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) is taking action against illegal housing schemes and cases are being lodged against the rules violators

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ):Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) is taking action against illegal housing schemes and cases are being lodged against the rules violators.

According to MP&TE Director, the Directorate on the directives of RDA Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza is taking action against illegal advertisements and marketing of illegal housing schemes. Notices are also being issued to the sponsors of illegal projects, he added.

He said, the authority issued 34 notices during last three months besides 25 challans sent to the rules violators. Ten FIRs were also registered in respective police stations on violation of the rules, he said.

RDA has warned the administration of illegal housing schemes, launched without getting NOC from RDA of strict action, he said.

The advertisement, marketing and development of such projects is illegal, he said and advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing schemes.

RDA spokesman said that RDA had sent letters to State Bank of Pakistan, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Cyber Crime Agency, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation, SNGPL, District Collector, District Council, PEMRA and commissioner about illegal projects and advertisements of private housing schemes on social media, WhatsApp, YouTube and other apps.

The spokesman said, the citizens could verify the legal status of a housing scheme at RDA's official website.