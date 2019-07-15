Rawalpindi Development Authority To Inaugurate "Deewar-e-Meherbani" On July, 18

(@FahadShabbir)

Chairman of Rawalpindi Development Authority, Muhammad Arif Abbasi will inaugurate the charity wall "Deewar-e-Meherbani" on July, 18 at Liaquat bagh

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman of Rawalpindi Development Authority, Muhammad Arif Abbasi will inaugurate the charity wall "Deewar-e-Meherbani" on July , 18 at Liaquat bagh

In a statement here on Monday , Chairman RDA said that the purpose of this initiative was to provide basic necessities to privileged people, adding that food would also be provided three times.

He said that passersby willing to donate were welcome to drop off their contributions by the wall. He also urged the citizens to participate wholeheartedly in this philanthropic activity.