Rawalpindi Development Authority to make all out efforts to facilitate construction sector

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Tariq Mehmood Murtaza has said that as per the policy of the Punjab government, RDA would make all out efforts to facilitate the construction sector.

He said that the Punjab government had taken solid steps to provide assistance and facilities to the construction sector and for formal approval of different projects from various departments.

The department had fixed a time limit for approval of the construction sector projects particularly in four areas, the chairman said and directed the authorities concerned to make all out efforts for approval of the projects within shortest possible time frame from various departments.

He said that the department would be bound to submit its complete documents and would approve the submitted maps and other related matters within the stipulated time frame. The citizens are advised to take prior approval for various works from RDA and informed that different time limits had been fixed for approval of construction projects like 30 days for domestic and commercial maps, 30 days for supplementary maps, 45 days for land use change and 60 days for private housing scheme project.

In light of these instructions, RDA had also issued instructions to its respective limited staff and from Monday (June 22) started facilitation program for the construction sector.

At present, the work would be done manually and all the maps would be received by the concerned staff at RDA One Window Centre. As soon as the computer system would be received from the Punjab government and to be installed, RDA would start computerized processing of the documents.

He further said that other departments concerned including CAA, Irrigation Department, EPA etc. had also been instructed by the Punjab government to release their respective maps as soon as possible.

He urged the administration of different construction sector projects to complete the documents of their projects and submit to RDA, so that approval process could be completed within the stipulated time frame.