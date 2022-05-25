Rawalpindi Development Authority vets 2022-23 budget worth Rs 2,287 mln

The Finance Sub-Committee of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Wednesday vetted the fiscal year 2022-23 budget worth Rs 2,287 million and estimates of the development expenditure have been sent to the government of Punjab for endorsement

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :The Finance Sub-Committee of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Wednesday vetted the fiscal year 2022-23 budget worth Rs 2,287 million and estimates of the development expenditure have been sent to the government of Punjab for endorsement.

The Finance Sub-Committee comprising Finance Department, P&D Department and HUD&PHE Department met under the chairmanship of Director General, RDA, Capt. (R) Tahir Zafar Abbasi to scrutinize/vet the annual budget of RDA for fiscal year 2022-23.

The meeting was informed that total outlay of RDA's budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 is Rs 2,287 million.

The major portion of the budget allocated for the ongoing and new development schemes.

The ongoing development schemes included construction of Rawalpindi Ring Road (38.3 km) main carriageway from Banth (N-5) to Thalian (M-2) and provision of LED street lights for Ward 1 to Ward 6 of CCB, UC-42, UC-75 and UC-78, Rawalpindi.

The new development schemes under ADP, 2022-23 included land acquisition for the construction of Lai Expressway & Flood Channel, Rawalpindi, Construction of Nullah Lai Project, phase-I from Katarian to Ammar Chowk, remodeling of Kutchary Chowk Rawalpindi, remodeling of Defence Chowk Rawalpindi, establishment of PMU for construction of Nullah Lai Expressway Project and urban regeneration plan along Lai Nullah.

The income target for FY 2021-22 was set at Rs 433 million while RDA has achieved the recovery target for FY 2021-22.

Rs 395 million was allocated for non-development expenditures and expenses which includes pay, pension salary, electricity, telephone, repair and maintenance fuel etc and the department has saved Rs 154 million in non-development expenditures.

The DG RDA commended efforts of RDA for saving Rs 154 million in fiscal year 2020-21.

MD WASA Raja Shaukat Mahmood, Asif Mahmood Janjua, Director Adman & Finance RDA, Muhammad Junaid Taj Bhatti, Deputy Director Finance RDA and representatives of Finance Department, HUD&PHED and P&D Department attended the meeting.