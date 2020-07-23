UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Development Authority's Kitchen Gardening Project; Racks Distributed Among Households

Muhammad Irfan 44 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 04:11 PM

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) under its ongoing kitchen gardening project on Thursday distributed steel-frame kitchen gardening racks among citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) under its ongoing kitchen gardening project on Thursday distributed steel-frame kitchen gardening racks among citizens.

RDA in collaboration with TIKA a Turkish NGO and Pak Helpline had launched a Kitchen Gardening project under which kitchen gardening racks are being provided to 200 households.

The ceremony for distribution of the racks was held here at RDA Headquarter.

Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul was the chief guest on the occasion.

Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, Director General (DG) RDA Ammara Khan, General Secretary Helpline Akhlaq ur Rahman, Director Admin & Finance Khalid Javed Goraya and other officers of RDA & WASA attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman RDA thanked the Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan for his support to continue the project.

He said that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Imran Khan have cordial relations and both the countries under their leadership are working together for the welfare of the people.

He said the main agenda of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is to improve living standards of the people and change their social status.

He said the purpose of these small scale social sector projects in Pakistan is to provide jobs to the citizens so that they could earn better livelihoods besides getting organic vegetables which would improve their health and help reduce their expenses.

Chairman RDA also thanked the Turkish government and people specially TIKA for their financial support which enabled RDA to continue this project.

Speaking at the ceremony, Turkish Ambassador said that Pakistan and Turkey are two brotherly countries having centuries old relationship. Turkish people have great love for Pakistani brethren.

"We will not leave Pakistan alone in this critical period of time. We will extend our moral and financial support to the needy people in Pakistan," he added.

He said that Turkish NGO TIKA would continue to help and facilitate the poor people of Pakistan.

