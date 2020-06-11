UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi District Admin Conducts 789 Raids Against Hoarders, Profiteers

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 03:01 PM

Rawalpindi district government during a campaign against profiteering and hoarding conducted 789 raids in the district during last 24 hours and imposed fines on 138 violators amounting to Rs247,000

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi district government during a campaign against profiteering and hoarding conducted 789 raids in the district during last 24 hours and imposed fines on 138 violators amounting to Rs247,000.

According to a district administration spokesman, the district administration constituted teams to check profiteering, hoarding and rate lists of daily use items and on the recommendations of the teams, cases were also being registered.

He said, the administration under vigorous campaign against profiteering and hoarding conducted 7161 raids during June while the violators were imposed fines amounting to over Rs2.4 million.

Following the directives of the Punjab government, special teams were constituted to conduct raids against hoarders, profiteers and adulterers and those found indulged in violation of the law were sent behind the bars while several persons found involved in profiteering, not displaying price lists and violating hygiene standards were also issued warnings, he added.

He said, the special campaign against profiteering would continue to ensure the provision of daily use items on controlled rates. The steps were being taken aimed at providing relief to the consumers, he said.

He said that under the disinfection activities being conducted in different areas of the district to control spread of coronavirus, 205 places were also disinfected during last 24 hours.

