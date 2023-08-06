Rawalpindi district admin extends Section-144 till Aug 12

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :In an effort to maintain peace and avert any potential law and order issues, Rawalpindi district administration here on Sunday extended the imposition of Section-144 till August 12.

The decision to expand the scope of Section- 144 was announced by the Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema, who issued a notification detailing the new restrictions.

Under this order, there is now a complete ban on all kinds of assemblies, gatherings, sit-in, rallies, processions, demonstrations, protests and such like activities and the brandishing of weapons throughout the district.

The ban, however, comes with certain exceptions. Officers of Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), police personnel, women, and children are exempted from the restrictions.

The administration clarified that these individuals are allowed to gather and participate in events, ensuring that necessary government operations and citizens' rights are not hampered.