Open Menu

Rawalpindi District Admin Extends Section-144 Till Aug 12

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Rawalpindi district admin extends Section-144 till Aug 12

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :In an effort to maintain peace and avert any potential law and order issues, Rawalpindi district administration here on Sunday extended the imposition of Section-144 till August 12.

The decision to expand the scope of Section- 144 was announced by the Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema, who issued a notification detailing the new restrictions.

Under this order, there is now a complete ban on all kinds of assemblies, gatherings, sit-in, rallies, processions, demonstrations, protests and such like activities and the brandishing of weapons throughout the district.

The ban, however, comes with certain exceptions. Officers of Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), police personnel, women, and children are exempted from the restrictions.

The administration clarified that these individuals are allowed to gather and participate in events, ensuring that necessary government operations and citizens' rights are not hampered.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Rawalpindi August Women Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sus ..

Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sustainable development, says Abd ..

39 minutes ago
 AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth wit ..

AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth with digital marketing awareness

2 hours ago
 Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 acco ..

Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 accounts by end of H1, 2023, 5.5% ..

3 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance Strategic Plan 2023-2026

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities throug ..

Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities through 1285 training courses in 6 m ..

4 hours ago
 Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO ..

Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO Executive Committee

5 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General on Independence Day

6 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRE ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRENDS Research Center sign MoU

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2023

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

11 hours ago
 Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for ..

Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for minorities

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan