Rawalpindi District Administration Accelerates Public Awareness Campaign On Coronavirus

Thu 26th March 2020 | 06:41 PM

Rawalpindi District Administration accelerates public awareness campaign on Coronavirus

Rawalpindi District Administration has accelerated its ongoing public awareness campaign on coronavirus for the larger benefit of the residents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration has accelerated its ongoing public awareness campaign on coronavirus for the larger benefit of the residents.

According to a district administration spokesman, awareness banners had been displayed at various points to highlight coronavirus preventive measures.

He informed that all out efforts were being made by the Government to prevent Corona and a plan had also been made to deal with current situation of Coronavirus cases.

He said, the public should adopt maximum precautions in the current situation.

Four quarantine centers are fully functional for 1,200 people in Rawalpindi while more centers would be made operational soon for another 1800 people.

He said that the best way to protect Corona is to be cautious and to take maximum precautions in the current situation.

He urged the citizens not to leave their homes to contain further spread of COVID-19 and said the citizens must follow health instructions.

Police had been directed to strictly check violation of the lockdown as on the directives of the Punjab Government, all malls, shopping centers, commercial centers and open markets except for fish, vegetable and meat markets were closed in the province for two weeks, he added.

Restaurants were limited to delivery for the two-week period, he said.

Special awareness campaign was being run through newspapers, pamphlets, bill boards and banners, he said adding, special isolation wards had also been set up in Allied hospitals.

He said, arrangements were also being made to procure corona protection kits besides training of doctors and staff concerned of the hospitals.

Public places particularly marriage halls, hotels and parks had been shut down to ensure safety of the residents, he said and added, all out efforts were being made to ensure availability of sufficient quantity of face masks and hand wash sanitizers.

He said, efforts were being made to aware the people about the precautionary measures needed to be taken to prevent spread of coronavirus.

