Rawalpindi District Administration Sets Up Tobacco Control Cell
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 07:39 PM
In order to implement Anti-Tobacco laws in letter and spirit ,the district administration has set up a Tobacco Control Cell here on Wednesday
According to a notification issued here, Deputy Commissioner, Additional Deputy Commissioner(General), Deputy Director General Health and district officer tobacco control would be member of the this cell.
It will be responsible to make the city free from smoking, the notification said.