Rawalpindi District Administration sets up tobacco control cell

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :In order to implement Anti-Tobacco laws in letter and spirit ,the district administration has set up a Tobacco Control Cell here on Wednesday.

According to a notification issued here, Deputy Commissioner, Additional Deputy Commissioner(General), Deputy Director General Health and district officer tobacco control would be member of the this cell.

It will be responsible to make the city free from smoking, the notification said.