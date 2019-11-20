UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi District Administration Sets Up Tobacco Control Cell

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 07:39 PM

Rawalpindi District Administration sets up tobacco control cell

In order to implement Anti-Tobacco laws in letter and spirit ,the district administration has set up a Tobacco Control Cell here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :In order to implement Anti-Tobacco laws in letter and spirit ,the district administration has set up a Tobacco Control Cell here on Wednesday.

According to a notification issued here, Deputy Commissioner, Additional Deputy Commissioner(General), Deputy Director General Health and district officer tobacco control would be member of the this cell.

It will be responsible to make the city free from smoking, the notification said.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

National Media Council organises workshop on ‘Go ..

10 minutes ago

Thai Court Strips Opposition Leader of MP Status f ..

44 seconds ago

Russia Seeks to Ensure More Environmentally Friend ..

45 seconds ago

Russian Finance Minister to Hold Meeting of Russia ..

47 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner inspects teaching hospital in ..

50 seconds ago

Two die, three injure in Loralai attack

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.