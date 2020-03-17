UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi District Courts To Take Up Only Essential Cases; Says Bar President

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 11:10 PM

Rawalpindi district courts to take up only essential cases; says bar president

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :In wake of COVID-19 outbreak, Rawalpindi District Courts has canceled "non-essential" hearings of cases till April 5.

Rawalpindi Bar Association President Syed Ghulam Mustafa Kamal, in a statement on Tuesday, said the lawyer's fraternity would not present before the courts to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

However, the legal fraternity would take up most urgent cases such as bail, stay orders and certificates of succession.

On the other hand, the district government has cancelled and banned all kind of public gatherings in the district with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued here by the deputy commissioner, all kind of religious ceremonies like Majalis, Naatia Mehfils, Urs, Jalsa, conference and other activities in cinemas and theaters, Jashan e Baharan, sports activities and ceremonies in marriage/ banquet halls have been banned in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier, the Punjab government has closed all educational institutions and prohibited all public gatherings and events for three weeks.

Related Topics

Sports Government Of Punjab Jalsa Rawalpindi April All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

African Nations Championship in Cameroon postponed ..

14 minutes ago

UK-Iranian woman temporarily freed from Tehran jai ..

14 minutes ago

UK Government Allocates Almost $400Bln to Support ..

14 minutes ago

Stress hurts women's hearts more than men's

18 minutes ago

Lahore High Court restrains NAB from 'harassing' S ..

18 minutes ago

WHO says 'aggressive' action needed in SEAsia to s ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.