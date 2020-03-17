Rawalpindi district courts to take up only essential cases; says bar president

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :In wake of COVID-19 outbreak, Rawalpindi District Courts has canceled "non-essential" hearings of cases till April 5.

Rawalpindi Bar Association President Syed Ghulam Mustafa Kamal, in a statement on Tuesday, said the lawyer's fraternity would not present before the courts to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

However, the legal fraternity would take up most urgent cases such as bail, stay orders and certificates of succession.

On the other hand, the district government has cancelled and banned all kind of public gatherings in the district with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued here by the deputy commissioner, all kind of religious ceremonies like Majalis, Naatia Mehfils, Urs, Jalsa, conference and other activities in cinemas and theaters, Jashan e Baharan, sports activities and ceremonies in marriage/ banquet halls have been banned in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier, the Punjab government has closed all educational institutions and prohibited all public gatherings and events for three weeks.