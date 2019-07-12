UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Distt Admin Imposes Rs 123,500 Fines On Profiteers

Rawalpindi Distt Admin imposes Rs 123,500 fines on profiteers

In order to ensure supply of food items to the citizens on affordable rates, the Rawalpindi District Administration on Friday conducted 135 raids in different markets of the district including Rawalpindi city and cantt areas and imposed fines amounting to over Rs 123,500 on profiteers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :In order to ensure supply of food items to the citizens on affordable rates, the Rawalpindi District Administration on Friday conducted 135 raids in different markets of the district including Rawalpindi city and cantt areas and imposed fines amounting to over Rs 123,500 on profiteers.

According to a district administration spokesman, the Assistant Commissioners and Price Magistrates of the district on the directive of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali Randhawa, conducted 135 raids in different areas and took action in accordance with the law against the rules violators. Seven FIRs were also lodged against the violators.

The raids were conducted by the magistrates concerned in their respective areas to check quality of edibles and their rates, he said adding, fines were imposed on profiteers for overcharging the consumers.

Assistant Commissioner Rawalpindi City, Naeem Afzal conducted raids at seven points and imposed fines against the violators.

AC Cantt, Rimsha Javed also raided at six points in Cantt Sub-Division and Airport areas and imposed fines on the violators. Sub-Registrar, Urban-I, Muhammad Iqbal conducted 25 raids in different markets of New Town and Gungmandi areas and penalized the profiteers.

He said that the administration was taking action in accordance with the law against profiteers and the violators would not be allowed to cheat the public. The raids would continue and the profiteers would face the music, he added.

He said, the DC had directed the price control magistrates to conduct the operations against profiteers and hoarders regularly and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators. The reports would also be sent to the provincial headquarters on daily basis, he added.

The authorities concerned had also been instructed to hold Price Control meeting fortnightly.

More Stories From Pakistan

