Rawalpindi Distt. administration sealed 22 areas to control spread of COVID-19 pandemic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration Rawalpindi has sealed 22 areas of the city and Cantonment areas in order to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure public safety.

According to a notification issued here, the areas which have been sealed from June 17/18 midnight till June 30 , 9 p.m. include Union Council 21 to 28 of Rawal Town, Dhoke Kala Khan, Qayyumabad, Iqbal Town, Dhoke Paracha, Dhoke Kashmiria, Kuri road, Ali Abad, Dhoke Ali Akbar, Sadiqabad, Magistrate Colony, Afandi colony, Sattelite Town A, C block, Muslim Town and Khurram Colony.

While seven areas of Rawalpindi Cantonment board including Dheri Hassan Abaad, Talli Mohri,Gousia chowk, Jhawara,Tench Bhatta, People colony and Allama Iqbal town have also been sealed.

The notification said that the decision was taken in larger public interest and was taken in exercise of powers conferred under section 144 of "The Code of Criminal Procedure 1898" to ensure public safety, conserve lives, maintain peace and tranquility.

There will be controlled entry and exit in the said areas identified as hotspots of C virus disease, the notification elaborated.

Meanwhile the district administration informed media on Thursday that as many as 199 people have been died of coronavirus in the district so far while 4205 people were tested positive of the virus.

The Administration informed that 12662 COVID-19 suspects were brought to the quarantine facilities of the district, out of which 1996 recovered while 717 were admitted in various centers and 1292 quarantined in isolation at homes.

Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner Capt® Anwar ul Haq told APP that maximum arrangements for the treatment of COVID-19 patients have been made; besides all possible preventive measures are in place to meet any eventuality.

He said a full-scale fumigation drive is underway in different localities of the city especially where corona suspects have been found.

The DC advised the citizens to avoid crowded places, stay at home and follow safety measures issued by the government.