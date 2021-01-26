Rawalpindi division has 12,422 confirmed COVID-19 cases: Report

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi division has 12,422 confirmed COVID-19 cases, said a report issued by the district administration on Tuesday.

According to the report, the number of recovered patients is 11,533 and those who died of this deadly viral infection is 585.

The total number of suspected patients is 87,145 and those tested negative is 74,248. In addition, 991 results are awaited, the report said.