Rawalpindi division reports 12446 confirm COVID-19 cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Slight increase in COVID-19 affected cases was witnessed in Rawalpindi district and across the country yesterday.

The national tally of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases in Pakistan was reached to 535,914 out of which Rawalpindi division had 12446 confirm cases. The number of recovered patients and those who were died due to COVID-19 remained 11,574 and 586 respectively.

The district administration Rawalpindi reported on Wednesday that the total number of suspected patients was remained 87,604 and those who were tested negative remained 74,761 besides 918 other patients whose results were awaited.

The data was collected from all tehsils of district Rawalpindi.

The highest number of patients with COVID-19 positive was 867 from Taxila tehsil whereas the number of patients in tehsil Kotli Sattyan remained lowest with total of 80 COVID-19 positive cases.