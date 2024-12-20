Rawalpindi division to be made free of waste: Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Aamir Khattak on Friday said that Rawalpindi Division would be made zero waste according to the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Chairing a meeting to review the ongoing "Suthra Punjab Programme" drive, he urged all concerned departments to work together and ensure an efficient and sustainable cleaning process.

Khattak directed the implementation of the Suthra Punjab Program across the Rawalpindi Division immediately and warned that no negligence would be tolerated.

Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema on the occasion highlighted the significance of the Suthra Punjab Program, stating that this initiative aimed to make all cities and villages clean with a healthy environment.

He appreciated the performance of the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) and emphasized that public cooperation was essential for the success of this initiative.

Chief Executive Officer RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar briefed the meeting that all available resources would be utilized to ensure the success of the cleaning campaign.

He added that besides launching a special awareness campaign cleaning process would be improved daily.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to accomplish the task of a clean and green Rawalpindi Division.