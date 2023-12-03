Rawalpindi embraces Christmas spirit with Inter-Faith Carol Service

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) The city of Rawalpindi experienced the first festive spirit of Christmas for the year 2023. There was joy and hope in the air as prominent residents of Rawalpindi, both from the Christian and Muslim communities, participated in a service of Carols and Music organized by The Christian Study Centre, a research institute for the study of islam and Inter-faith relations.

Participants melodiously welcomed the "ADVENT" season by singing "JOY TO THE WORLD THE LORD HAS COME". Christmas Carols were sung Scripture texts were read in different languages of the world e.g. Korean, Tagolog (Phillipines), Italian, Latin, Punjabi, English, urdu, African, Portuguese, Arabic etc.

The Nuncio- Representative of Pope Francis to Pakistan - His Excellency Germano Penemote gave a brief message relating to the Birth of Jesus Christ, with an emphasis of love, Acceptance, Hope and Goodwill to be a part of the Christmas celebration.

The Nuncio was joined by His Eminence Cardinal Joseph Coutts of Pakistan in the House of Cardinals, The Bishop Of Lahore - Bishop Nadeem Kamran also took part along with Deputy High Commissioner of the British High Commission and the Senior Police Officer, Rawalpindi.

Bishop Samuel Azariah, Director, Christian Study Centre, while welcoming the guests stated that Christmas a celebration of Peace, Hope, Reconciliation, and Goodwill was being celebrated amidst pain, suffering and uncertainties.

The birth place of Jesus Christ has unfortunately become a victim of military warfare, where death and suffering amongst the most vulnerable was growing by the day.

The Bishop also mentioned the unfortunate incidence of Jaranwala, earlier this year and the pain it brought to the Christian community of Pakistan, based on false alarm.

Finally, Bishop Azariah, stated that in spite of all the suffering, in our diversity we stand united before the presence of God in our pursuit of Peace, Understanding, Acceptance and Harmony. The event concluded with Christmas Cake cutting and a prayer from Cardinal Joseph Coutts, praying for Peace, Love, Forgiveness, Acceptance and Solidarity in our beloved land of Pakistan and prayed for its prosperity.