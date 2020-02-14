UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Excise And Taxation Department Impounds 18 Vehicles, Motorcycles; Challans 177

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 04:29 PM

Rawalpindi Excise and Taxation department has impounded 18 vehicles and motorcycles, besides issuing 177 challan slips in an operation launched against token tax defaulters and without registration vehicles in the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Excise and Taxation department has impounded 18 vehicles and motorcycles, besides issuing 177 challan slips in an operation launched against token tax defaulters and without registration vehicles in the city.

Most of the impounded vehicles' owners had defaulted on payment of life time token tax, token tax while others did not have proper registration documents.

The special operation was launched on the directives of Director Excise and Taxation Rawalpindi.

According to an Excise and Taxation spokesman, four teams were constituted in this regard while Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO) was supervising the operation.

Senior Inspector along with Inspectors and others conducted crackdown against the defaulters in different areas including Rawalpindi city and cantonment areas.

As many as 554 vehicles and motorcycles were checked during the operation while 177 vehicles were issued challan slips.

The teams tasked with the checking duty will continue their work and strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators, he added.

