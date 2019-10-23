UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Excise Dept To Conduct General Hold-up

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 10:16 PM

Rawalpindi Excise Dept to conduct general hold-up

The Excise and Taxation Department Rawalpindi conducted general hold-up on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Excise and Taxation Department Rawalpindi conducted general hold-up on Wednesday.

During the general hold up, four vehicles were impounded and the documents of hundred of vehicles were confiscated.

Director E&T Rawalpindi Division Chaudhry Muhammad Sohail Arshad told APP that special teams had been formed for the general hold up which would be conducted simultaneously in different areas of the district.

The vehicles of token tax defaulters would be impounded during the operation, he added.

He said the authorities concerned had strictly ordered to tighten noose around the defaulters of vehicle of token and other taxes defaulters. The department would not release any impounded vehicle until the defaulters pay the tax, he maintained.

Related Topics

Vehicles Vehicle Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Russia to Support Sudan in Normalizing Domestic Po ..

26 seconds ago

UN Chief Aware of Putin-Erdogan Deal on Syria, Wel ..

28 seconds ago

Two held with narcotics in Khuzdar

29 seconds ago

US Sends 2,000-Year-Old Stolen Gold Coffin Back to ..

31 seconds ago

Relocation of UN General Assembly's 1st Committee ..

36 seconds ago

Facebook's Zuckerberg Declines to Help US Congress ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.