Rawalpindi Excise Dept to conduct general hold-up

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Excise and Taxation Department Rawalpindi conducted general hold-up on Wednesday.

During the general hold up, four vehicles were impounded and the documents of hundred of vehicles were confiscated.

Director E&T Rawalpindi Division Chaudhry Muhammad Sohail Arshad told APP that special teams had been formed for the general hold up which would be conducted simultaneously in different areas of the district.

The vehicles of token tax defaulters would be impounded during the operation, he added.

He said the authorities concerned had strictly ordered to tighten noose around the defaulters of vehicle of token and other taxes defaulters. The department would not release any impounded vehicle until the defaulters pay the tax, he maintained.