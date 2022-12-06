UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi Food Dept Foils Three Bids To Smuggle 590 Wheat, Flour Bags

Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2022 | 12:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police foiled three bids to smuggle wheat and seized 590 bags of flour here on Tuesday.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Potohar division police conducted raids and rounded up three drivers namely Khalil, Sabaz Zameen and Haider and recovered 590 wheat and flour bags.

Superintendent of Police said, strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against wheat smugglers.

The spokesman said, the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of the authorities concerned were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.

