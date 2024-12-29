Open Menu

Rawalpindi Gas Pipeline Blaze, Firefighters Rush To Scene

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2024 | 11:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) A massive fire broke out in a gas pipeline in Shakrial Town, Rawalpindi on Sunday, prompting the evacuation of nearby residents where emergency services rushed to the scene to control the blaze.

According to a spokesperson for Rescue 1122, "We immediately responded to the emergency and rushed to the

scene, private news channel reported.

Our initial investigation revealed that the cause of the fire was a leakage in the gas pipeline.

Fortunately, our team was able to quickly bring the situation under control and extinguish the fire, preventing any major damage or loss of life, spokesperson added.

Three fire brigade vehicles successfully doused the fire and fortunately, no loss of life or major damage was reported.

