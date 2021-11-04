UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi Gets New RPO, CPO

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 11:17 PM

Rawalpindi gets new RPO, CPO

In a major reshuffle in Rawalpindi police, the two top officials were transferred here on Thursday

In a major reshuffle in Rawalpindi police, the two top officials were transferred here on Thursday.

According to the notification issued by the Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Imran Ahmer (PSP/BPS-20) transferred and posted as RPO Gujranwala Region while Ashfaq Ahmed Khan (PSP/BS-20), who was serving as RPO Sargodha, now has been placed as new RPO Rawalpindi Region.

Similarly, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Ahsan Younas (PSP/BPS-20), City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, has also been given the charge of DIG Operations Lahore while Athar Ismail Amjad (PSP/BS-20) has been posted as new CPO Rawalpindi. Earlier, he was serving as AIG Logistics, Central Police Office, Punjab, Lahore.

