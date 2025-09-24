Rawalpindi hits 50% of HPV vaccination, with zero adverse event

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The ongoing HPV vaccination campaign has made significant progress, with 193,409 girls aged 9-14 vaccinated as of the eighth day of 13 day exclusive drive, achieving 73% of the target set for the first eight days (263,739) and above 49% of the total target population of 395,609 girls, according to the latest campaign report.

On Day-8, 22,633 girls received the HPV vaccine, meeting 69% of the daily target of 32,967. Despite the steady progress, challenges remain, with a cumulative total of 46,636 girls missed over the eight-day period. Encouragingly, 4,649 of these girls (10%) were later reached and vaccinated.

The report shows parental or individual refusals remained the Primary reason for missed vaccinations which accounts for 29,106 cases.

Other reasons included unavailability in15,406 cases and illness in2,124 cases.

An important highlight of the drive is the absence of Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFIs), with zero incidents reported across all tehsils, underscoring the safety of the vaccine and the effectiveness of the campaign’s protocols being followed by the health workers.

Health officials continue to address barriers to vaccination by focusing on community engagement to reduce refusals and ensure broader coverage.

The health teams remain committed to reaching the total target of 395,609 girls to protect against HPV-related diseases.