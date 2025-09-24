Rawalpindi Hits 50% Of HPV Vaccination, With Zero Adverse Event
Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2025 | 04:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The ongoing HPV vaccination campaign has made significant progress, with 193,409 girls aged 9-14 vaccinated as of the eighth day of 13 day exclusive drive, achieving 73% of the target set for the first eight days (263,739) and above 49% of the total target population of 395,609 girls, according to the latest campaign report.
On Day-8, 22,633 girls received the HPV vaccine, meeting 69% of the daily target of 32,967. Despite the steady progress, challenges remain, with a cumulative total of 46,636 girls missed over the eight-day period. Encouragingly, 4,649 of these girls (10%) were later reached and vaccinated.
The report shows parental or individual refusals remained the Primary reason for missed vaccinations which accounts for 29,106 cases.
Other reasons included unavailability in15,406 cases and illness in2,124 cases.
An important highlight of the drive is the absence of Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFIs), with zero incidents reported across all tehsils, underscoring the safety of the vaccine and the effectiveness of the campaign’s protocols being followed by the health workers.
Health officials continue to address barriers to vaccination by focusing on community engagement to reduce refusals and ensure broader coverage.
The health teams remain committed to reaching the total target of 395,609 girls to protect against HPV-related diseases.
Recent Stories
UHS reviews curricula of Level-IV MD, MS programmes
Dubai Chambers explores boosting economic cooperation with Australia
Arabian Travel Market to launch dedicated Travel Tech show at 2026 edition
G7 Foreign Ministers discuss global security, pressing international issues
TRENDS takes part in UAE-China 2nd Think Tank Forum
Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews goals to reduce carbon emissions
World’s largest and greenest vehicle carrier makes first call at Jebel Ali
DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways become Main Partners of Euroleague Basketball
Fujairah CP appoints Acting Director of Fujairah Foundation for Regions Developm ..
AI suspected in cyberattack on European airports, say experts
New report highlights UAE’s roadmap to advance Alzheimer’s disease care
Drone attack targeting Global Samoud Flotilla heading to Gaza goes viral
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PHC launches free E-certification programme on infection prevention1 minute ago
-
Fed Govt wants to complete Green Line, other projects in collaboration with Sindh: Raja Khaliq Zaman1 minute ago
-
DC Bahawalpur listens to public grievances1 minute ago
-
Punjab’s first Model Union Council to be equipped with modern facilities: DC1 minute ago
-
Police foil robbery attempt, notorious outlaw arrested1 minute ago
-
ADC Headquarters stresses joint action to combat dengue1 minute ago
-
Various food points penalised for hygiene violations1 minute ago
-
Flood victims' families receive financial aid in Daska1 minute ago
-
VC IUB visits classes to monitor teaching in new academic session2 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi hits 50% of HPV vaccination, with zero adverse event2 minutes ago
-
Notorious criminal held after encounter with police11 minutes ago
-
Workshop regarding road safety held, licences distributed11 minutes ago