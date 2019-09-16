UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Institute Of Urology And Kidney Transplant (RIUKT) To Be Functional Soon

Mon 16th September 2019 | 04:34 PM

Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Kidney Transplant (RIUKT) to be functional soon

Rs 200 million have been provided to complete the ongoing work at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Kidney Transplant (RIUKT),said Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (Retd)Saqib Zafar here Monday

The Commissioner told APP that state-of-the-art facility being completed at the cost of Rs 2129.057 million would be handed over to health department by October 30,2019.

'The RIUKT project which was inaugurated in August 2012 at Shamsabad would be ready for the city residents and people of the adjoining localities in 2019,'he added.

In first phase, he said that Emergency ,dialysis and OPD departments would become functional as the required funds are being provided for its completion .

Saqib said that after the completion of Emergency. dialysis and OPD the residents will have to avail the latest health faculties of liver and stomach related diseases.

He said that Punjab government was determined to upgrade the existing health facilities in Rawalpindi and using all available resources to bring a visible change in the delivery of health services.

