Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal To Face 330 MW Load-management Till Aug 8:Minister For Power Division Omar Ayub Khan

Tue 06th August 2019 | 04:12 PM

Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal to face 330 MW load-management till Aug 8:Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan on Tuesday said load management would be carried out in various areas of Rawalpindi, Jhelum and Chakwal till August 8 due to necessary work on 450 MVA power transformer at 500kV Rawat grid station.

In a tweet message, the minister said that load management of 330 MW was being observed in the said areas due to urgent work.

He said the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has already issuedload-management schedule in this regard.

He also sought cooperation from the consumers.

