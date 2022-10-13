Rawalpindi Medical University 13th syndicate meeting approves various projects

The 13th syndicate meeting of Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) was held here Thursday under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education, Dr Yasmeen Rashid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The 13th syndicate meeting of Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) was held here Thursday under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education, Dr Yasmeen Rashid.

The meeting discussed matters in detail and ratified the decisions of the 12th syndicate meeting.

During the meeting, the revised budget 2021-22 for RMU and allied hospitals was approved, while the meeting also sanctioned the Higher education Commission budget allocation for the year 2022-23 for RMU. The meeting also approved the budget of RMU and allied hospitals for 2022-23.

During the meeting, permission was granted to pay the arrears of allied hospitals, including Benazir Bhutto Hospital, District Headquarter Hospital, Holy Family Hospital and RMU.

The meeting also approved the renovation of RMU hostels while permission was given to establish Research Grant Office for RMU. The syndicate meeting also approved MS/MD supervisory criteria for RMU, while approval was given for MS in public health at RMU.

Vice Chancellor RMU and other members of the syndicate attended the meeting.