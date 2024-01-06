Open Menu

Rawalpindi Medical University Budget Approved

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2024 | 07:19 PM

Rawalpindi Medical University budget approved

The 15th meeting of the Syndicate of Rawalpindi Medical University was held today

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) The 15th meeting of the Syndicate of Rawalpindi Medical University was held today.

The meeting was presided over by Provincial Health Minister Prof. Dr. Javed Akram. Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir was also present. Development and teaching agendas of the university and affiliated teaching hospitals were approved in the meeting.

Health Minister Prof. Dr. Javed Akram approved the development budget of the university for the year 2024.

A significant amount was allocated for the improvement of emergency department facilities in the affiliated hospitals of Rawalpindi Medical University. The syndicate also approved many new teaching programs. This includes PHD and Master of Nursing programs. On this occasion, Minister Prof. Dr. Javed Akram appreciated University Vice Chancellor Prof. Muhammad Umar's valuable services for medical education, research and treatment of patients and gave away a certificate of appreciation to him.

Related Topics

Education Budget Rawalpindi Nasir

Recent Stories

FESCO issues shutdown programme

FESCO issues shutdown programme

3 minutes ago
 Governor visits PPC; congratulates newly elected o ..

Governor visits PPC; congratulates newly elected office bearers

3 minutes ago
 Weather in KP cold, fog reigns

Weather in KP cold, fog reigns

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits RIUT, inspects medical treatme ..

Commissioner visits RIUT, inspects medical treatment facilities

1 minute ago
 Alhamra welcomes enthusiasts to 'The Lure of Wasli ..

Alhamra welcomes enthusiasts to 'The Lure of Wasli' inauguration

1 minute ago
 Uncalled load shedding of gas, electricity continu ..

Uncalled load shedding of gas, electricity continued

1 minute ago
Mardan, Peshawar, Bannu, Peshawar Academy record w ..

Mardan, Peshawar, Bannu, Peshawar Academy record win in Pak Army Inter-Region Vo ..

1 minute ago
 Embassy of Japan announces MEXT teachers training ..

Embassy of Japan announces MEXT teachers training scholarship 2024

57 seconds ago
 Fines of more than Rs 0.5 mln collected in first 6 ..

Fines of more than Rs 0.5 mln collected in first 6 days of January

59 seconds ago
 CM visits General Hospital, reviews upgradation

CM visits General Hospital, reviews upgradation

1 minute ago
 PPP submits comments to SC in Z. A. Bhutto referen ..

PPP submits comments to SC in Z. A. Bhutto reference

1 minute ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condo ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles deaths

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan