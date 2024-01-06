Rawalpindi Medical University budget approved

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) The 15th meeting of the Syndicate of Rawalpindi Medical University was held today.

The meeting was presided over by Provincial Health Minister Prof. Dr. Javed Akram. Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir was also present. Development and teaching agendas of the university and affiliated teaching hospitals were approved in the meeting.

Health Minister Prof. Dr. Javed Akram approved the development budget of the university for the year 2024.

A significant amount was allocated for the improvement of emergency department facilities in the affiliated hospitals of Rawalpindi Medical University. The syndicate also approved many new teaching programs. This includes PHD and Master of Nursing programs. On this occasion, Minister Prof. Dr. Javed Akram appreciated University Vice Chancellor Prof. Muhammad Umar's valuable services for medical education, research and treatment of patients and gave away a certificate of appreciation to him.