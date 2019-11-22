UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Model Court Awards Life Imprisonment To 3 Murder Convicts

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 10:05 PM

Rawalpindi Model court awards life imprisonment to 3 murder convicts

The Model Criminal Trial Court here Friday convicted 3 persons including a man and his son in a 2014 murder case with life imprisonment

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :The Model Criminal Trial Court here Friday convicted 3 persons including a man and his son in a 2014 murder case with life imprisonment.

The judge Muhammad Ahsan Khan Durrani also pronounced an additional sentence of one year on the convicts because they killed Manzoor Hussain and�left his 2 children injured in the assault.

The convicts Abdul Aziz, his son Aslam and Nazeer attacked Hussain at his shop, leaving him dead and his 2 sons Kamran and Mansoor injured.

The court also slapped Rs.100,000 fine to be paid as compensation to Hussain's family on each of the convict.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Murder Fine Man Ahsan Khan Criminals Family Court

Recent Stories

Cooperation of Lahorites vital to ensure cleanline ..

16 seconds ago

Husband, wife lose life as passenger coach hits mo ..

19 seconds ago

As economy put into right direction, govt to focus ..

21 seconds ago

Palestine's Hamas Denies Reports About Progress on ..

26 seconds ago

Firing incidents claims two lives in Quetta

5 minutes ago

Moscow, Mumbai Seek to Cooperate in Transport, Urb ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.