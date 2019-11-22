Rawalpindi Model Court Awards Life Imprisonment To 3 Murder Convicts
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 10:05 PM
The Model Criminal Trial Court here Friday convicted 3 persons including a man and his son in a 2014 murder case with life imprisonment
The judge Muhammad Ahsan Khan Durrani also pronounced an additional sentence of one year on the convicts because they killed Manzoor Hussain and�left his 2 children injured in the assault.
The convicts Abdul Aziz, his son Aslam and Nazeer attacked Hussain at his shop, leaving him dead and his 2 sons Kamran and Mansoor injured.
The court also slapped Rs.100,000 fine to be paid as compensation to Hussain's family on each of the convict.