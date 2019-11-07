UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Model Courts Award Death Sentence To 2,rigorous Imprisonment To 7

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 08:33 PM

Rawalpindi Model Courts award death sentence to 2,rigorous imprisonment to 7

In order to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases, the Model Courts Thursday awarded death sentence to two and rigorous imprisonment to seven accused in cases of murder and drugs smuggling

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :In order to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases, the Model Courts Thursday awarded death sentence to two and rigorous imprisonment to seven accused in cases of murder and drugs smuggling.

Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Director General Sohail Nasir said 465 model courts set up across the country decided 869 cases this day.

182 Model Criminal courts disposed of 193 cases including 45 cases of murder and 148 narcotics.

Similarly the 125 civil model courts decided 281 family and rent disputes while 158 model magistrates courts disposed of 395 cases.

The fine of Rs6,700,805 was also imposed on various accused in different cases.

Related Topics

Murder Drugs Fine Rent Nasir Criminals Family Court

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Salem receives Chinese National Footb ..

36 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif to fly to London for medical treatmen ..

38 minutes ago

ASEAN parliaments can play crucial role for Kashmi ..

42 minutes ago

UAE wins membership to UNIDO’s Industrial Develo ..

51 minutes ago

Some 10,000 Sikhs from abroad to attend inaugurati ..

3 minutes ago

Magistrates expedite efforts to control overchargi ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.