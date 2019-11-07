Rawalpindi Model Courts award death sentence to 2,rigorous imprisonment to 7

In order to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases, the Model Courts Thursday awarded death sentence to two and rigorous imprisonment to seven accused in cases of murder and drugs smuggling

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :In order to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases, the Model Courts Thursday awarded death sentence to two and rigorous imprisonment to seven accused in cases of murder and drugs smuggling.

Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Director General Sohail Nasir said 465 model courts set up across the country decided 869 cases this day.

182 Model Criminal courts disposed of 193 cases including 45 cases of murder and 148 narcotics.

Similarly the 125 civil model courts decided 281 family and rent disputes while 158 model magistrates courts disposed of 395 cases.

The fine of Rs6,700,805 was also imposed on various accused in different cases.