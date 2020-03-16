UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Model Courts Award Death Sentence To 4, RI To 5 Accused

Mon 16th March 2020 | 07:48 PM

In order to provide speedy justice and to clear massive backlog of cases, the Model Courts Monday awarded death sentence to 4 and Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) to 5 accused in cases of murder and drugs smuggling

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :In order to provide speedy justice and to clear massive backlog of cases, the Model Courts Monday awarded death sentence to 4 and Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) to 5 accused in cases of murder and drugs smuggling.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said, that the 443 model courts which have been set up across the country decided 323 cases.

173 Model Criminal courts disposed of 86 cases including 36 cases of murder and 50 narcotics.

Similarly, the 119 civil model courts decided 108 family and rent disputes while 151 model magistrates courts disposed of 129 cases.

The fine of Rs 27,37,200 was also imposed on various accused in different cases ,he added.

