Rawalpindi Model Courts Awards Death Sentence To 4,RI To 16 Accused

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 07:23 PM

In order to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases the Model Courts Friday awarded death sentence to 4 and Rigorous imprisonment (RI) to 16 accused in cases of murder and drugs smuggling

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :In order to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases the Model Courts Friday awarded death sentence to 4 and Rigorous imprisonment (RI) to 16 accused in cases of murder and drugs smuggling.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said, that the 465 model courts which had been set up across the country decided 949 cases.

182 Model Criminal courts disposed of 184 cases including 51 cases of murder and 133 narcotics.

Similarly the 125 civil model courts decided 366 family and rent disputes while 158 model magistrates courts disposed of 399 cases.

The fine of Rs 9,880,921 was also imposed on various accused in different cases while death sentence was awarded to 4 and rigorous imprisonment was awarded to 16 accused.

