Rawalpindi Model Courts Awards Death Sentence, RI To 20 Accused

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 08:01 PM

Rawalpindi Model Courts awards death sentence, RI to 20 accused

In order to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases, the Model Courts Thursday awarded death sentence to 10 and Rigorous imprisonment to 10 other persons in cases of murder and drugs smuggling

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :In order to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases, the Model Courts Thursday awarded death sentence to 10 and Rigorous imprisonment to 10 other persons in cases of murder and drugs smuggling.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said, that the 465 model courts which have been set up across the country decided 1801 cases on November 28.

182 Model Criminal courts disposed of 279 cases including 72 cases of murder and 207 narcotics.

Similarly the 125 civil model courts decided 287 cases of family and rent disputes while 158 model magistrates courts disposed of 1235 cases. The fine of Rs 11,40,8641 was also imposed on various accused while witnesses of 1167 were also recorded in different cases, he added.

