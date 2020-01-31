Rawalpindi Model Courts awards death sentence to 7,RI to 13 accused

In order to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases the Model Courts Friday awarded death sentence to 7 and Rigorous imprisonment to 13 accused in cases of murder and drugs smuggling

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :In order to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases the Model Courts Friday awarded death sentence to 7 and Rigorous imprisonment to 13 accused in cases of murder and drugs smuggling.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said, that the 454 model courts which have been set up across the country decided 549 cases.

177 Model Criminal courts disposed of 124 cases including 58 cases of murder and 66 narcotics. Similarly the 123 civil model courts decided 229 family and rent disputes while 154 model magistrates courts disposed of 196 cases.

The fine of Rs 9,462,241 was also imposed on various accused in different cases ,he added.