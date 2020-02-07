Rawalpindi Model Courts awards death sentence to 2, RI to 9 accused

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :In order to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases the Model Courts Friday awarded death sentence to 2 and rigorous imprisonment to 9 accused in cases of murder and drugs smuggling.

Director General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir said the 454 model courts which had been set up across the country, decided 440 cases.

Some 177 Model Criminal courts disposed of 98 cases including 40 cases of murder and 68 narcotics.

Similarly, the 123 civil model courts decided 143 family and rent disputes while 154 model magistrates courts disposed of 199 cases.

The fine of Rs 6,077,666 was also imposed on various accused in different cases,he added.