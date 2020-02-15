Rawalpindi Model courts awards death sentence to two, RI to eight accused

In order to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases, the Model Courts Saturday awarded death sentence to two, Rigorous imprisonment (RI) to eight accused in cases of murder and drugs smuggling

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :In order to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases, the Model Courts Saturday awarded death sentence to two, Rigorous imprisonment (RI) to eight accused in cases of murder and drugs smuggling.

According to a handout issued here, 173 Model Criminal courts disposed of 382 cases including 34 cases of murder and 51 narcotics besides imposed a fine of Rs 86,02000 on them.

Similarly the 119 civil model courts decided 149 family and rent disputes while 152 model magistrates courts disposed of 148 cases.

The fine of Rs 27,0400 was also imposed on various accused while witnesses of 399 were also recorded in different cases, he added.