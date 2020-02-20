UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Model Courts Awards Death Sentence To 4, RI To 8

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 07:06 PM

Rawalpindi Model Courts awards death sentence to 4, RI to 8

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :In order to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases, the Model Courts on Thursday awarded death sentence to four and rigorous imprisonment (RI) to eight accused in cases of murder and drugs smuggling.

Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Director General Sohail Nasir said the 454 model courts which have been set up across the country decided 565 cases on this day.

The 173 Model Criminal courts disposed of 98 cases including 33 cases of murder and 65 narcotics.

Similarly the 119 civil model courts decided 235 family and rent disputes while 152 model magistrates courts disposed of 232 cases.

The fine of Rs8,110,104 was also imposed on various accused in different cases, he added.

